RAWALPINDI -Police have arrested three youngsters after filing a case against them and other accomplices for showing off resistance with traffic wardens when they were stopped from doing one wheeling, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) New Town on complaint of traffic warden against one-wheelers identified as Syed Faisal, Syed Junaid, Syed Saad and other unknown law breakers. The three one-wheelers are in police custody and locked behind the bars, he said.

He added the three detained wheelers have accused the wardens of subjecting them under torture on which City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has suspended the wardens namely Syed Arslan, Mudassir Shah and Syed Shamraiz.