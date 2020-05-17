Share:

Borussia Dortmund thrashed rivals Schalke in Saturday's derby as the German Bundesliga returned after a two-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-anticipated Revierderby was played to an empty stadium as no fans were allowed to attend the Signal Iduna Park because of health concerns.

Dortmund Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored the opener with a close range finish in the 29th minute.

Near the end of the first half Portuguese midfielder Raphael Guerreiro doubled the lead when he fired a low shot to beat goalkeeper Markus Schubert.

Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard made it 3-0 for the home team in the 48th minute on a counter attack. Hazard put the ball into Schalke net, scoring from outside the penalty box.

Another goal by Guerreiro in the 63rd minute on an assist by Haaland with a through ball secured the 4-0 shutout.

In the second half, Dortmund's Thomas Delaney was subbed as the medical staff gave a mask to the Danish midfielder as part of the coronavirus measures.

Personnel on the substitute benches, including players, worn face covers and respected social distancing outside the pitch.

Following the victory, Borussia Dortmund, who was in second place in the standings, boosted their points to 54.

Schalke fell to the eighth spot with 37 points in 26 matches.