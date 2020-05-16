Share:

KARACHI-Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading mobile platform, is offering easy and convenient international remittance services to provide much needed relief to consumers amid the difficulties caused due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Through digital partners including Xpress Money (Worldwide), Valyou (Malaysia), Small World (Europe), Hello Paisa (Africa) and Rocket Remit (Australia), Easypaisa users can now receive international payments directly into their Easypaisa mobile accounts.

As international remittances hit their peak during the holy month of Ramazan, Easypaisa is keen to facilitate its customers by providing them with an alternative of going out to withdraw the money sent by their loved ones, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to do so because of extensive lockdowns and reduced bank timings. With Easypaisa’s international remittance service, customers can avail a host of benefits including unlimited free cash outs from Easypaisa wallet, option to withdraw money from more than 75,000 Easypaisa agents across Pakistan, extra cash of up to PKR 500 for new customers and mobile load worth PKR 2 for every USD 1 received in their Easypaisa wallet.

Moreover, not only will receivers get a free Easypaisa ATM card on receiving USD 200 or more in a given month, but even the senders will be able to enjoy free services from most of the sending jurisdictions.