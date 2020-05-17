Share:

IRPURKHAS - A house was burnt to ashes after it caught fire from flames erupted suddenly in a HESCO power transformer near Brohi hotel in the limit of Khaan police station here on Saturday.

Report said that fire broke out in a HESCO power transformer, its flames caught the adjacent house of villager Mehrab Panhwer as a result the house articles, wheat stock and seed were burnt to ashes while inmates might save their lives and cattles. HESCO power transformer was also brutally damaged from fire. Fire brigade vehicles showed delayed response in fire incident and arrived late that extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.