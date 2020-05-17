LAHORE - Yasir Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, younger brother of former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and President PPP Vehari District, Mehmood Hayat Tochi Khan, Provincial Secretary Minerals Alamgir Khan, Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau Noor Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, Colonel (Retd) Naeem Khan and Advocate Jahangir Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, breathed his last in Multan, due to brain haemorrhage on Saturday.The deceased has left behind a widow and four sons. He belonged to a prominent political family of Vehari district. His late father Irshad Ahmed Khan was also member of national assembly (1972-77).His funeral will be held in Malisi, districty Vehari at 10:30am Sunday.
Share:
Staff Reporter
May 17, 2020
Share: