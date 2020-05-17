Share:

LAHORE - Ya­sir Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, younger brother of former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and President PPP Ve­hari District, Mehmood Hayat Tochi Khan, Provincial Secre­tary Minerals Alamgir Khan, Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau Noor Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, Colonel (Retd) Naeem Khan and Advocate Ja­hangir Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, breathed his last in Multan, due to brain haemorrhage on Saturday.The deceased has left behind a widow and four sons. He belonged to a prom­inent political family of Ve­hari district. His late father Ir­shad Ahmed Khan was also member of national assembly (1972-77).His funeral will be held in Malisi, districty Vehari at 10:30am Sunday.