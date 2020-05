Share:

Lahore - Yasir Ahmed Khan Yousafzai, younger brother of former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Mehmood Hayat Tochi Khan, breathed his last in Multan, due to brain haemorrhage on Saturday. The deceased has left behind a widow and four sons. He belonged to a prominent political family of Vehari district. His late father Irshad Ahmed Khan was also member of national assembly (1972-77). His funeral will be held in Malisi, districty Vehari at 10:30am Sunday.