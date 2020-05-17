Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Buzdar Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government has adopted multidimensional strategy to deal with corona epidemic and collective decisions have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protection and safety lies in by strictly following the policy of social distancing.

He said that the spread of coronavirus can only be minimized when people will prefer to stay at home.

He said that government is minutely monitoring the situation occurred due to coronavirus that is why lockdown has been eased by realizing the circumstances and economic hardships of common man.

He said that threat is still present therefore and all will have to adopt precautionary measures.

Failure in implementation on SOPs will result in legal action.

He said citizens have to act responsibly on the guidelines issued by the government to cope with corona pandemic. Protect yourself and others from corona by staying at homes, CM added.

Buzdar appealed to the citizens not to leave homes unnecessarily as less interaction will ensure the less spread of the disease.

He said that every step is being taken for the betterment of people of the province.

Takes notice

of murder of

10 year old child

Buzdar has taken notice of murder of 10 year old child after molestation in Sargodha and sought a report from RPO Sargodha.

He directed arrest of accused involved in murdering a child at the earliest.

He said justice should be provided to the heirs of the deceased.

He extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and said that ensuring them justice is the state’s responsibility which will be fulfilled at any cost.