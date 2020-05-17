Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that martyrs of Punjab Police who laid their lives for protection of wealth and lives of people are prideful asset and heroes for all nation and welfare and supervision of their families is top priority of the department.

Likewise, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, special packages for families of brave martyrs have been announced which will be provided to homes of martyrs families by all District Police Officers (DPOs) or by other officers assigned by them for this purpose.

He further added that, brave sons of the department have augmented the prestige of department by embracing martyrdom and for this, on every event of grief or happiness, the department not only remembers its heroes but also the tradition of paying homage to them will be maintained with respect to their unprecedented and eternal sacrifices.

He directed to all regional and district police heads along with other heads of specialized units that they should ensure provision of Eid gifts and rations to homes of all martyrs till 20th of May and RPOs, DPOs should personally go to homes of martyrs for sharing the happiness of EID with their families and also express solidarity with them by paying homage to sacrifices of the martyrs.

These directions were given in a letter issued to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, DPOs and other officers.

It has further been directed in the letter that the process of sending of ration and Eid gifts to homes of all martyrs should be executed as early as possible and compliance report in this regard should be sent to Central Police Office.

Moreover, in this regard, if any help with respect to funds or resources are required then Welfare branch of the Central Police Office should be contacted and all working should be done immediately. As per directions of IG Punjab, in a letter issued by DIG Welfare Sahraq Kamal Siddiqui, it has been stressed that, in all districts, district police heads should personally provide Eid gifts to homes of families of martyrs or at least DSP level officer should perform this duty.

Eid gift consists of Rs 5,000 in cash per family alongwith ration which have been formed keeping in view the necessities of families of martyrs.

All districts will provide Eid gifts and ration to families of martyrs form their funds and in case of shortage of the resources, central police office should be contacted for cooperation in this regard.

Police takes all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on SOPs

Lahore Police during these last 54 days, took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on the SOPs and directions of Punjab Government to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city in wake of impending dangers of the spread of COVID-19.

Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from their unnecessary movement so as to protect them from risks of coronavirus.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed informed that more than 02 lac 33 thousand citizens have been checked at these pickets so far and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city, whereas more than 02 lac 22 thousands 389 persons have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes and stay safe.

More than 4,456 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in emergency situation.

As many as more than 02 lac 10 thousands 819 vehicles including 11,89,37 motorcycles, 29,846 rickshaws, 6,262 taxis, 44,599 cars and 11,175 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movements.

As many as 8,092 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations.