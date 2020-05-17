Share:

The formation of the new government comes after three elections in Israel over the past year. Each vote resulted in no clear winner and essentially left Israel in a state of political deadlock.

Netanyahu and former military chief Gantz agreed to a three-year coalition government last month, after more than 500 days of political deadlock

The 35th Israeli government will be a coalition between the current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu from the right-wing party Likud, and Benny Gantz from the centrist party Blue and White.

Netanyahu is set to serve as the country's prime minister for 18 months and then he will be succeeded by Gantz.