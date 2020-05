Share:

KARACHI - A journalist of a private news channel, Abdul Ha­meed Soomro on Saturday tested positive for coro­navirus. According to his laboratory report, “2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is Detected.’

The senior report Hameed Soomro said he had been feeling fever, cough and breathing problem for a few days and after that he decided to get tested for the coronavirus which came positive. He said, “I have gone into self-isola­tion temporarily at home.”