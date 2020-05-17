Share:

ISLAMABAD - When asked about his past regrets, Justin Bieber wished he had remained abstinent from sex until marriage on his Facebook series The Biebers on Watch. ‘If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt...I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,’ the 26 year old yummy hit-maker told his fans with wife Hailey by his side. Before explaining his decision, the Canadian sensation acknowledged his confession may sound ‘crazy.’

He added: ‘Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.’ His other half, however, disagreed, and pointed out they had ‘different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing,’ the supermodel said on the Facebook Watch.