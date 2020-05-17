Share:

Peshawar - Keeping in view the miseries of general public, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to allow public inter-district transport as per SOPs of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to media persons here yesterday, Advisor to CM on Information and Public Relations Ajaml Wazir said that the Commissioner Peshawar, Transport Authorities would jointly formulate SOPs and fix fares of transport as per the petroleum prices.

Opening of internal routes within district and inter-district would be the authority of the commissioner to formulate a policy.

The routes which are connected with different divisions would be decided at provincial level in the cabinet meeting.

He said that the decision has been taken after consultation with the federal government.

The KP government has extended the closure of government offices, except necessary offices, to May 31, says a notification issued here yesterday.

Ajmal Wazir also informed that the KP government has also extended the closure of government offices, except necessary offices, to May 31, says a notification issued here yesterday.

He said that the decision has been taken in order to minimize the risk of coronavirus spread.

He informed that barber shops would also remain open on Saturday and Sunday while following all SOPs.

The traffic police have also started an awareness campaign in Peshawar through loud-speaker and flexes. Following the directives of SSP Operations Waseem Ahmad Khalil the police education team visited different places and apprised the people regarding precautionary measures.

They are also regularly visiting petrol pumps and medical stores to educate people regarding precautionary measures.

Talking to media persons, the SSP Operation urged the people to cooperate with police in this critical time and protect themselves from the pandemic.

He informed that the purpose of easing the lockdown was to minimize problems being faced by the general public as the government was fighting on two fronts simultaneously, coronavirus and poverty.

While talking about the coronavirus, the advisor stated that 255 new cases were reported in the province, bringing the total number of corona patients to 5,678.

He informed that in the last 24 hours, 7 more deaths were recorded in the province, bringing the total number of deaths to 291 while 108 corona patients have recovered in a single day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.