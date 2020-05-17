Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lipton Pakistan is bringing loved ones together in a time of crisis and uncertainty with its new digital film. One of the world’s leading tea brands, owned by Unilever, unveiled the digital film that aims to bring hope and positivity amongst the people during these difficult times. Showcasing the everlasting connections and love, the advert highlights the essence of ‘Jagao Umeed Saath Reh Kar.’ During these times, people have been feeling lost, but with their loved ones by their side, the hope would still stay alive. While staying home is encouraged in the current situation, staying connected is equally important and no better time than right now to bond with your loved ones. Lipton encourages people to enjoy the present and build quality connections with the people who matter the most. The new digital film has been launched on all digital platforms and features raw moments from the lives of influencers and entertainers and how they have been staying connected with their loved ones during these difficult times. Most of the footage in the film has been shot by people themselves.