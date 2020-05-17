Share:

Rahim yar Khan - In a major operation, the district police on Saturday sealed a large liquor manufacturing factory in Ahmadpur Lama, a town of Sadiqabad tehsil besides arresting seven suspects and seizing 2,000 bottles of liquor. According to details, dozens of deaths are reported in Rahim Yar Khan district every year on the occasion of Eid, but this year almost three weeks ago before Eid, 15 deaths were reported due to the consumption of liquor, forcing the police to launch a grand operation against the manufacturers. It is believed that the liquor was to be sold in different cities of south Punjab on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.