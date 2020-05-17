MIRPURKHAS - Izhar Brohi, a 30 years old jobless man, resident of Basham Brohi village, taluka Sindhri, who had attempted suicide few days back, succumbed to his serious burn injuries at a Karachi hospital on Saturday.
As per reports, Brohi was jobless due to the lockdown, imposed in view of the coronavirus, due to which he started feeling depressed.
Around 10 days back, he tried to kill himself by sprinkling Kerosene Oil on him as result he was seriously injured, and rushed to Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas. From there he was referred for LMUH Hyderabad owing to his serious condition. But when his condition kept deteriorating, he was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi where he died on Saturday.
Doctors told media that he had suffered 70 percent burn injuries.