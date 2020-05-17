Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Izhar Brohi, a 30 years old job­less man, resident of Basham Brohi village, taluka Sindhri, who had attempted suicide few days back, succumbed to his serious burn injuries at a Karachi hospital on Saturday.

As per reports, Brohi was jobless due to the lock­down, imposed in view of the coronavirus, due to which he started feeling depressed.

Around 10 days back, he tried to kill himself by sprinkling Kerosene Oil on him as result he was seri­ously injured, and rushed to Civil Hospital Mirpur­khas. From there he was referred for LMUH Hyder­abad owing to his serious condition. But when his condition kept deteriorat­ing, he was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi where he died on Saturday.

Doctors told media that he had suffered 70 percent burn injuries.