HYDERABAD - The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has put 9 policemen of Tando Jam police station under quar­antine here on Saturday after an arrested suspect was tested positive with the coronavirus.

According to the police spokesman, a Sub Inspec­tor, an Assistant Sub In­spector and seven con­stables were among those quarantined.

He told that the coronavi­rus tests of the policemen would be conducted. The SSP also directed the po­licemen to conduct the CO­VID-19 tests of their family members.