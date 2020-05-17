Share:

LAHORE - Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmad Aziz Tarar has warned on Saturday that operation against constructions in violation of building regulations will be carried out as a continuous exercise. He has cautioned the elements involved in erecting such structures to remove contraventions of building bylaws by themselves or be ready to face the action by the Building Control Wing of LDA. On direction by the DG LDA, Ahmad Aziz Tarar, staff of the Town Planning Directorate of Lahore Development Authority demolished six illegal structures during an operation along main Canal Road (Harbanspura) and Gujjarpura. Pillars of illegally constructed shops were demolished at Mouza Harbanspura, Illegal construction of marque was completely demolished at Canal Road mouza Harbanspura, Illegal construction of upper floor near Dar ul Makkah was demolished with hammers and the premises was sealed near Harbanspura Bazar, Illegal construction at upper floor was demolished at 39 B/1 Gujjarpura, shuttering of illegal construction of commercial hall was demolished at main bazar Gujjarpura and illegally placed shutters at plot No 27 B/3 were demolished and sealed.

LDA establishes RUDA

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, LDA has established Ravi Urban Development Agency (RUDA). A formal notification has been issued in this regard on Saturday. The governing body of LDA in its 3rd /2020 meeting held recently had decided for setting up RUDA under LDA Act 1975 to exercise all powers and perform functions under the Act in its area of jurisdiction. The agency will work to rehabilitate the dying Ravi River into fresh perennial water body with high quality water front urban development on reclaimed and adjoining lands, as per the notification.