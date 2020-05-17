Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition wants PTI`s government to complete 130 mandatory days of a parliamentary year of national assembly, despite the looming coronavirus scare in the country. The government has not called national assembly session in the last two months due to novel coronavirus fear in the country. The parliamentary committee on virtual session with the consultation of parliamentary leaders of all political parties had reached a consensus to call national assembly session while observing social distancing protocol during the session. The government, in current parliamentary session, has to meet 53days to complete mandatory 130 days of a parliamentary year. “The national assembly has only met for 77days in a year, while to fulfill the constitutional requirement, the assembly has to meet for another 53 days,” said parliamentary leaders of PML-N Khwaja Asif, in his letter to speaker national assembly. The speaker office has yet not responded to the letter written from PML-N`s parliamentary leader Khwaja Asif.