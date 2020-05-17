Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided another consignment of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to fight the pandemic of coronavirus.

According to details 22,680 KN-95, 1323 N-95 masks, 1470 D-95 masks along with 52500 surgical face masks are provided along with 20400 pairs of gloves, 30519 protective suits, 1975 personal protective kits (PPEs), 2100 gowns, 2940 safety goggles, 7918 shoe covers, 1995caps, 4200 face shield, 8400 Latex Gloves, 103litre sanitizer, 1900 small bottles of sanitizer and others safety equipment are provided to these hospitals.

Director General PDMA Pervez Khan said, they have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per the NDMA guidelines.

He added that the provincial government is providing all possible support to the masses and concern departments in this hour of need.

These safety equipment have been provided to all concerned departments including health department, hospitals, concerned departments and district administrations for quarantine centres to counter coronavirus in the province.