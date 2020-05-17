Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has accused ministers of issuing directions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other government agencies for victimization of opposition leaders.

PML-N demanded of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to produce allotment letters of Imran Khan’s houses in Zaman Park in Lahore and Bani Gala in Islamabad to establish legitimacy of these properties.

“Under which law cabinet members can control or influence investigations,” questioned PML-N leaders Malik Ahmad Khan, Azma Bukhari, Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan while responding to the allegations of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in a press conference at party’s Model Town Secretariat on Saturday.

They alleged that all the investigations against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders were politically motivated. “The NAB’s decision will be rendered partial due to political involvement, which is against the orders of the Supreme Court in this regard,” they said and asked Shahzad Akbar whether he had ever read NAB proceedings, criminal procedures and bank documents?

They said that Shahzad Akbar had made a mockery of Pakistan’s laws. “We are ready to give answers to Shahzad Akbar’s 18 questions,” they said, however added that PML-N leaders had never crossed the limits and were being victimized for serving the people and the country.

“We have full faith in Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership and his service to Punjab in particular and the country in general,” they said, adding that the government was framing fake cases and implicating Shahbaz Sharif on the basis of his personal business.

Azma Bukhari said that the stage is set at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make arrests, but warned that any victimization of PML-N leaders would be met with strong reaction after Eid-ul-Fitr. “We are not doing any politics due to coronavirus, but Imran Khan’s confused policies had sacrificed over 800 lives. she said. She said that the PTI government had already destroyed country’s economy even before COVID19 pandemic arrived in Pakistan.”

Attaullah Tarar said that Shahzad Akbar had dropped his allegations of corruption worth of billions to a few hundred thousand rupees. “Shahbaz Sharif has paid a tax of Rs 80 million, while Shahzad Akbar is ridiculously trying to hold him accountable for Rs4.9 million,” he said and termed the allegations a blatant lie.