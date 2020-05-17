Share:

Rawalpindi-Police booked as many as 10 people including women under terrorism and attempted murder charges for firing at police party and injuring a police officer when a raid was carried out in Pakki Galli in Dhoke Chauhrian to arrest a dacoit-cum-proclaimed offender.

The case was registered against Usman, Hina, Muhammad Rauf, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Hashir, Aila, Raheela, Maria, Samina and Saba on complaint of SI Tariq Mehmood Gondal with Police Station (PS) Airport, they added. Police have arrested Muhammad Ayub, Zeeshan Shehzad and other women and seized weapons, sticks and ammunition from their possession.

According to the complaint, filed by SI Tariq Gondal, a police team, on a tip off, raided at a house in Pakki Galli in Dhoke Chaudhrian to arrest a PO namely Usman. He mentioned a woman Hina alerted Usman while seeing police party and urged him to run to avoid being arrested.

In the meanwhile, the tenants including Muhammad Rauf, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Hashir, Ayla, Raheela, Maria and Samina having clubs and sticks in hands attacked ASI Hassnain Haider, whereas, Usman had fired at ASI Hassnain injuring him critically.

Also, Usman, Muhammad Ayub and Zeeshan Shehzad opened indiscriminate firing on police but their own accomplices namely Hashir, Yaqoob, Rauf and Ayla got injured.

Police held the armed men along with other women. However, Usman and Saba managed to escape from the scene, he added. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was on, sources said.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali told The Nation that gangsters opened firing at police when a raid was carried out to arrest PO Usman. He said police ASI Hassnain sustained bullet injuries in encounter while four other criminals were injured with firing of their own accomplice. He said police are trying to arrest two fleeing culprits.

Meanwhile, RA Bazaar police held a dismissed police officer of KP police along with an Afghan National from Garoti Stop and seized drugs, wireless set and other cards. Four separate cases were lodged against two accused who were identified as Sartaj (former police officer) and Noor Wali.

According to details, ASI Malik Ahmed Yar along with his team was on routine patrolling at Dhoke Syedan Road when they spotted a suspicious car with two men on board coming from Bakra Mandi.

The police stopped the car and questioned the riders when one of them introduced himself as SI. Upon body search, police found 110 grams of heroin from Noor Wali and 80 gram Charas, 50 gram ice, wireless set and official card from Sartaj.

Both were shifted to PS RA Bazaar where four separate cases were registered against them.