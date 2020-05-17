Share:

SWABI - All Private Schools Teachers Associa­tion of the district here on Saturday urged the authori­ties concerned to include them in Co­rona Relief Package. The teachers said that the pandemic had affected almost each and every seg­ment of the society, including private teachers who were on the verge of finan­cial quagmire. They said that closure of schools and all kinds of educational activi­ties had put private teachers under a permanent duress affecting their liveli­hood. They said that some school owners had terminated the services of teachers which had added to their financial miser­ies. They urged the authorities to take notice of the situa­tion and help private school teachers in this hour of need by including them in re­lief package.