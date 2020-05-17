SWABI - All Private Schools Teachers Association of the district here on Saturday urged the authorities concerned to include them in Corona Relief Package. The teachers said that the pandemic had affected almost each and every segment of the society, including private teachers who were on the verge of financial quagmire. They said that closure of schools and all kinds of educational activities had put private teachers under a permanent duress affecting their livelihood. They said that some school owners had terminated the services of teachers which had added to their financial miseries. They urged the authorities to take notice of the situation and help private school teachers in this hour of need by including them in relief package.
