LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given permission to resume inter-city and inter-district transport to provide relief for the masses along with 20 percent decrease in fares.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government had not only reduced petroleum prices substantially, but had also taken measures to transfer its benefits to common man.

He said that 20 percent decrease in fares would provide huge relief to the common man. He said that Punjab govt also decided to allow online taxi with SOPs.

He said that wearing masks had been made mandatory for the passengers, drivers and conductors. Keeping sanitizers in the buses and proper and necessary distance would be maintained between the passengers.

He said that rich people were travelling on vehicles whereas transport service was closed for the poor, which was exacerbating their difficulties.