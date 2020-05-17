Share:

ISLAMABAD-The district administration has decided to conduct fresh demarcation of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) land aimed at resolving the longstanding encroachment issues,

The Nation learnt on Saturday. Details aid that the office of the additional deputy commissioner revenue has directed a naib tehsildar to conduct fresh demarcation of QAU land within 15 days.

The revenue department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) issued the directions upon the objections of Quaid-i-Azam University on the demarcation report submitted by the circle revenue officer, ICT, Islamabad and CDA in the honorable Islamabad High Court in writ petition no 140/2019.

The letter issued to the naib tehsildar said that the office has pursued the contents of letter wrote by director works Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. The Director Works while appearing before the undersigned laid stress that a fresh demarcation may be carried out of the land of Quaid-i-Azam University i.e. 1709 acres 04 kanals and 12 marlas.

“You are hereby directed to carry out fresh demarcation in coordination with concerned revenue staff of CDA and submit a detailed report to the undersigned within fifteen days,” said the notification.

Meanwhile,QAU Alumni association appreciated fresh demarcation of the QAU land.

In a statement issued, it said that Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association and Joint Action Committee have appreciated decision of fresh demarcation of land of Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad over the request of QAU administration and hoped that the fresh demarcation will be greatly helpful in resolving long pending issue of QAU land issue.

They reaffirmed that no compromise will be made even over one inch of legitimate right of QAU over 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas. They said that it is quite misfortune that top ranked university of Pakistan is facing a lot of problems including illegal encroachment by influential land mafia.

The alumni, QAU faculty and employees would not let go its efforts wasted and continue their struggle till handing over 1709 acres against which university administration had already paid the payment to the concerned department.

Due to non-resolution of this important issue , university is facing a lot of problems in ensuring safety and security of its premises and initiating new development projects, expansion programmes. It is right time that this issue should be resolved without any further delay.

Earlier, the university and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have apparently agreed that over 1709 acres land was allotted to the university.

Though the officials from the university and CDA agreed upon the actual area allotted to the university was above 1709acres, they also approved that the university has to pay 17 years of outstanding annual rent to the CDA. The QAU administration and CDA have come up with different claims regarding area of the land allotted to the university.

A three-party committee was formed to give the details of the land allotted to QAU. The meeting was attended by PM’s special assistant on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan and local PTI MNAs.

Three-party committee comprising of QAU, CDA and ICT had to present a report regarding how much actual land belonged to QAU along with data of the encroached land. The Directorate of the Estate Management-II CDA, the university administration, CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration also held a meeting previous year to discuss the matter and determined actual area of the land.