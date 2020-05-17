Share:

ISLAMABAD - A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan has stated that the Federal Government was in the process of challenging the order reportedly passed by the Lahore High Court on May 14 for release of Sadaat Amin who was convicted and sentenced for seven years imprisonment for his involvement as a member of international racket of child pornography.

According to a press release issued by the AGP office stated that while the order of his release was reported in the media but so far, no formal order of the Lahore High Court for his release has been issued.

On the contrary a notice has been received from the Assistant Registrar of the Lahore High Court today whereby the case has once again been fixed for hearing on May 19 before the Lahore High Court.