Share:

Bahawalpur - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Zubair Dareshk on Saturday District Police Line, and held a meeting, which was attended by SPs, SDPOs and SHOs from across the district.

While briefing about the crime situation, DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said the situation was under control. RPO Muhammad Zubair Darashak said that it was the duty of the police to bring criminal elements to justice.

“SDPOs should supervise the investigation of cases of serious nature themselves, complete and update the records of police stations,” he said, and added that the law and order situation in the country was stable due to the sacrifices of soldiers of Pak Army and the law-enforcement agencies.

He said the police were facing many difficulties in performing their duties due to the coronavirus.

“Despite this, the Force personnel are standing on the frontline and performing their duties at mosques, imambargahs, quarantine centers, pickets, which is really commendable,” he added.