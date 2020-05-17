Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Government has so far spent Rs.891 million on buying the medical equipments and establishing the Field Isolation Centers at Expo Center and PAF Museum in Karachi out of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF).

The Coronavirus Emergency Fund Commit­tee, headed by the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, which met here on Satur­day, further sanctioned Rs.449 million for procurement of laboratory equipments, PPEs and other related machinery, according to a news release.

Secretary Finance informed the meeting that the amount collected in Fund was Rs.3.6030 billion that includes Rs.271.9 million donated by 1048 individuals and private organizations.

Briefing the meeting, Health Secretary in­formed that 46 percent of the medical equipments purchased from the fund, have been received while the rest of equipments were expected to be delivered by June 15, 2020.

Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority told the meeting that PDMA received 11 ventilators of which six were installed at Jinnah Hospital Kara­chi. Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Health to ensure that ventilators and other equipments were installed at the hospitals soon as they were received.

He told that the government would also purchase 400 beds for upgrading the ICUs at different hospitals.

Chairman, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Ahsan Mangi informed the meeting that his team had inspected all the equipments deliv­ered to the hospitals till April 15, 2020. Chief Secretary directed him to submit CMIT report in the next meeting.