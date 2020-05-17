Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a ceremony organized by the Punjab Baitul Maal on Saturday to distribute ration and relief cheques among deserving families in Bahawalpur.

According to handout issued on Saturday, Punjab Bait-ul-Mal distributed ration bags among 1,000 needy persons and relief cheques worth of Rs 6 lakhs to 50 families.

Addressing the ceremony, Augustine said that in this hour of difficulty, the Punjab government was making it possible to distribute rations and financial aid to deserving without any discrimination. He said the government of the Punjab believes in service of humanity and nation without any political interest while we are trying our best to not only protect people from coronavirus but also provide maximum relief to them.

He mentioned that Punjab Baitul Maal was also playing an active role in extending monetary support to the poor families, adding that 220 million Pakistanis would fight coronavirus pandemic jointly. Malik Mohammad Azam Amin from Punjab Baitul Maal, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

South Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha, Punjab Government Spokesperson Sumaira Malik, District President PTI Syed Mohammad Tehseen Gardezi, Members Punjab Baitul Maal Council Chaudhry Ahmad Salman Arshad, Fauzia Ahmed , Chairman Allah Wale Trust Shahid Lone, Chairman Youth Council Hamza Karamt and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Minster also met with different delegations of the minorities led by district president Tehseen Nawaz.

Matters of minorities discussed in details especially affects of coronavirus after lockdown.

He said the government of the Punjab actively supporting the families, who lost their jobs and sources of income due to coronavirus crisis and hopefully under the tremendous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan soon come out from difficulties faces by nation.