ATTOCK- Students studying in government schools have demanded issuance of Free text books which are issued to them after promotion to new classes every year. They made this demand while talking to newsmen. They said that now when the School Education Department Punjab has decided to promote all students from KG to 7th to next classes and those students who were studying in 8th class, their result has already been declared on 31st March and now the students of 9th class have also also been promoted then there is no reason to delay issuance of FTBs.

They said that in the prevailing situation when the schools have been closed for an indifinite period because of Coronavirus, causing waste of their precious time. They demanded that education authorities must make plan in this context and issue books to students without wasting further time. CEO Education Attock Javed Iqbal when contacted said that this a very genuine demand of the students and the authorities are also concerned about it. He said that in this context a detailed meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and this has been decided that after Eid ul Fitr, books will be issued to the students. While replying a question he said that parents of the students will come to school to receive books and no student will be allowed to visit school.