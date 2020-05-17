Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - With the ap­pearance of two new cases of novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the num­ber of confirmed cases increased to 109 in the state on Saturday, AJK health department said. At the same time, the blood samples of 186 new sus­pects were tested across the state on Saturday. In an of­ficial statement on the updated situa­tion of pandemic in AJK, the state health authorities con­firmed registration of two new cases, one each in Muzaf­farabad and Mirpur districts. According to the report, a total of 3785 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the results of 3696 had been received, with 109 positive cases. Out of total of 109 coronavirus cases, 77 had fully recov­ered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Saturday. A total of 31 patients tested positive, were re­ceiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/isolation centres at present in vari­ous parts of the AJK state. Only one ca­sualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic has been reported in AJK so far. A total of 3,584 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while re­sults of 62 cases are awaited, which are scheduled to reach in a day or two.