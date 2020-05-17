Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that selling of wheat and flour at high rate will not be allowed at all.

According to official sources here, he took notice of a news item regarding increase in prices of wheat and flour. He said that one-sided decision to increase prices of wheat could not be made. Aleem Khan said that genuine flour mills were cooperating whereas ghost ones were indulging in blackmail the government.

He said that flour mills were allowed to keep stock for 72 hours and it was strictly being implemented.

He said that after completion of wheat procurement campaign, flour mills would be allowed to keep more wheat quota.

Aleem said that borders were sealed and smuggling of wheat was being checked strictly.

The government would ensure availability of wheat in market at fixed rate, he added.

He said that legal complaints of flour mills would be redressed.

Food dept taking action against wheat hoarders

Punjab Food Department on Saturday recovered huge quantity of hoarded wheat from various districts in the province.

According to official sources, the department in its ongoing action against wheat hoarders had recovered 10,000 wheat bags from DG Khan, 3,000 from Bahawalnagar, 2,000 from Layyah.

Aleem said that on the spot action was being taken against wheat hoarders.

He said that despite holiday raids were being carried out to unearth the hoarded wheat.

Senior Minister said, “South Punjab is sensitive being a provincial border area and hoarding will not be allowed at all.”

Aleem said that he was personally monitoring the actions being taken against wheat hoarding.

He said, “ Wheat hoarders know it very well that stern action is being taken against them.”

He also thanked media for extending support in this campaign against wheat hoarders.

The Minister said that all out efforts would be made to avoid wheat shortage in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20,000 maund of wheat had been seized in Multan besides arresting of accused.