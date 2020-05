Share:

LAHORE - Mrs Nayyar Kabir, wife of former Sessions Judge Mr Shahzada Kabir Ahmed passed away at the age of 62. She was suffering from blood cancer for sometimes. She was the mother of Anwar Kabir CEO Brand Spectrum Private Limited and Hasan Kabir CEO Carlay Private Limited. Due to corona related precautions, her funeral was attended by close family members. Her family has requested everyone to offer Surah-e-Fateha and Surah-e-Ikhlaas (3 times) for the departed soul from their own homes.