SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices turned mixed in Asia on Friday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East heated up following multiple Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, analysts said.

New York’s main contract, light sweet crude for delivery in December shed two cents to $85.43 a barrel in the afternoon while Brent North Sea crude for January delivery was up 12 cents to $108.13.

Tensions in the oil-rich Middle East showed no signs of abating Friday after Israeli war planes dropped bombs on the Gaza Strip including several on Gaza City, rattling traders, analysts said. “I think the Middle East tension is still in traders’ mind, it’s giving it a bit of a bounce,” said Justin Harper, market strategist for IG Markets Singapore. The Hamas interior ministry estimated 130 strikes overnight till earlier Friday.