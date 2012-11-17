LAHORE – The poor student, Mohsin Ali, also a shining star who secured first position in the BA examination from the Punjab University and become focus of the local media, was deprived of his motorcycle from Muslim Town police area on Friday.

Police sources said that unidentified auto-lifters took away the motorcycle of Mohsin Ali from the parking lot of hostel (No 17). The police are investigating.

In another incident, two motorcyclists held up a prize bond dealer, Touqeer, at gunpoint in Lytton Road police and demanded cash and prize bonds. As the man offered resistance, the robbers shot at and wounded him and fled away after snatching cash and prize bonds worth Rs 1.5 million.

Meanwhile, two gunmen deprived Farhan and his family of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 150,000 from Factory area police limits.

killed: A government employee gunned down two contractors at the Elite Police Training Center located in Barki police precincts on Friday, police said. The police have arrested the killer and are interrogating him in connection with the double murder.

Naseer Ahmed, said to be a grade-IV employee at the training center, shot dead Amjad, 30, and Abdul Hameed, 35, inside the training center. The gunfire created panic in the entire center, where hundreds of policemen are under-training.

The police are also investigating how the civil employee of managed to enter the school with a weapon despite strict checking.

Police investigators said that Amjad and Abdul Hameed were private contractors as they had set up a barber shop in the training center. Amjad was the resident of Rawalpindi while Abdul Hameed belonged to Bahawalpur, police said.

During preliminary investigations, the killer told the police that he shot dead both the men on the suspicion of attempting black magic on him. The police have removed the dead bodies to the morgue for autopsy and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old was shot dead by two gunmen in Shahdara area on Friday. Police said that the deceased man, identified as Waqar Hassan, was standing outside his residence when two gunmen, unidentified so far, opened straight fire at him. The man died on the spot while the killers fled away. The police are investing.

Separately, two people were murdered in multiple incidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis on Friday, the police said.

As per details, a 40-year-old man was gunned down by his opponents in Batapur police area. The deceased man, identified as Muhammad Riasat, a resident of village Batapur, was on his way home when his opponent, Abdul Razzaq, along with his accomplices opened fire at him. The man sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot while the killers managed to escape from the crime scene. Police investigators said that the deceased had old enmity with the killers.

The police had moved the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and are investigating the case. A murder case had also been registered against the killers with no arrest made so far.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by two gunmen in the limits of Manga Mandi police. Police investigators said that the deceased man, Muhammad Abid, was shot dead by Hanif and Malook allegedly for developing illicit relations with one of their relatives.

On the day of incident, Abid was on his way home when he was ambushed by Hanif and Malook. The man sustained severe bullet wounds and died on the spot. The police had removed the dead body to the morgue and are investigating with no arrest made so far.

A case has been registered against accused.