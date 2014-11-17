KARACHI - Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat on Sunday staged a protest against the missing of its activists and demanded the government to ensure their immediate recovery.

Scores of ASWJ activists gathered outside the Press Club here and were carrying placards, banners and portrait of missing workers. They also chanted slogans against the law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the participants, ASWJ leaders Allama Taj Mohammad Hanfi, Allama Sanaullah Haideri, and Moulana Tariq Mashood said that the government has failed to recover their 22 workers while during the last nine month, their five more activists have gone missing. “Since long we are lifting the bodies of our workers and always directed the workers to avoid any confrontation,” they said adding that the party leadership always cooperated with the ruling government and LEAs but the law enforcers were conducting raids at the workers’ residences.

This attitude of the LEAs has forced them to stage protest and if their demands were not addressed, the party would start protest drive against the government and LEAs, they warned. They further said that the attitude of the LEAs is spreading hate among the people and continuous practice of such approach against a specific party would disrupt peace of the country.

“We have been asking our workers to remain peaceful for long but if such behaviour of LEAs continues, the party workers could lose their patience,” concluded ASWJ leaders.