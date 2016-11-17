LALAMUSA: Two brothers were brutally murdered at Mouza Mandi Mirpur in the areas of Kakrali police by some unknown accused. Sajid Ali and Majid Ali,

residents of Sheikhupura, worked as tenants on the agri-farm of an overseas

Pakistani. At the night the incident occurred, one brother was asleep at nearby cattle shed while the other brother was engaged in watering the fields, when some unidentified accused killed and later attacked the sleeping brother. Kakrali police immediately rushed to the spot and took into its custody the dead

bodies, murder weapon and shoes of the accused left there.–Staff Reporter