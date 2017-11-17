KHANEWAL - An under-custody suspect was killed when gunmen attacked a police team escorting the culprit here on Thursday.

According to police, a police team was taking an under custody accused identified as Muhammad Afzal for recovery of weapon used in a murder. All of sudden his accomplices, riding a motorcycle, ambushed the police team in suburbs of Jahanian. During firing, Afzal got bullets and died on the spot while the assailants made good their escape from the scene. The dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and further investigation has been launched.