Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), National History and Heritage Division would organize a ‘Mushaira” (Poetry Session) to pay tribute to renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz on November 20 in connection with birth anniversary of legendary poet and author.

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage, Ghazala Saifi will be the guest of honor while Tauseef Tabassum will preside over the poetry session. Dr. Rawesh Nadeem will present his copy on the literary contributions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Chairman PAL Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid, eminent poets, scholars and literary figures from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will also participate in the event.

The Academy has arranged the event in collaboration with Anjuman-e-Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen, Ishara International and Bazm-e-Ayl e Qalam. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was among the most celebrated and popular poets. In 1939, when his first collection ‘Naqsh-e-Faryadi’ was published, the literary world was rocked with the echo. During that time, he also assumed the responsibility of editorship of ‘Adab-e-Lateef’. His second collection ‘Dast-e-saba’ commemorates his confinement in Hyderabad jail. Faiz began his poetry with ghazals and steadily shifted his attention to nazm and is acknowledged a renowned poet of both forms among progressive poets. His ghazals have been translated into several languages. He was felicitated with a large number of scholarly awards, particularly the Lenin Peace Prize in 1962 and his Ghazals are sung by almost every popular singer.

His compositions of poetry include Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-saba, Zindaan Naama, Dast-e- Tah-e-Sang, Sar-e-Wadi-e-Seena, Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran, Mere Dil Mere Musafir. His complete poetry has been published as ‘Nuskha-e-Wafa’. Faiz passed away on 20th November 1984 in Lahore.