Lahore - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are the most popular and loved celebrity couple.

“Their trip to Pakistan will surely be opening doors to a new era of peace for Pak-India relations,” he said talking to the Indian couple here on Friday. The minister also presented them bouquets.

“Your arrival in Lahore has given immense pleasure to the people of Pakistan. Those who propagate that there is terrorism and extremism in Pakistan live in fool’s paradise. They must remember that the Pakistanis are the most peaceful and loving people and Pakistan, indeed, has fought on the frontline in war against terrorism,” he said.

Chohan stressed the need for organizing joint cultural activities to promote harmony and peace in the region.

The visiting couple said that they were overwhelmed by the warm welcome which had been given to them by the people of Pakistan.

“We will never forget the love and respect the people of Pakistan gave us. We are certainly filled with gratitude for the provincial minister for Information and Culture and the people of Pakistan for their love and hospitality”, they both said. “We have come here to attend the international Faiz Festival” they said.