rawalpindi - Two citizens including an employee of Rawalpindi Golf Club were shot dead by unknown dacoits and assailants in two separate incidents in the district, informed official sources on Friday.

Police registered cases and have begun investigation, they said. The incidents took place within limits of Police Stations Waris Khan and Mandra.

According to sources, unknown dacoits tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from a 55-year-old man identified as Zia-ul-Haq near Ahl-Hadith Mosque on Circular Road and shot him dead upon showing resistance.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene without being arrested by the police, sources said. The dead body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, sources said. Police are looking for the fleeing dacoits after filing a case with PS Waris Khan, sources said. In the second incident, an employee of Rawalpindi Gold Club identified as Nowsherwan Hussain (23) was attacked by armed men while going to his workplace on a motorcycle at Komandrial-Mandra Road.

The attackers killed the man and fled from the scene, they said. A heavy contingent of police headed by SHO PS Mandra Anwar Ul Haq rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence. Police moved the dead body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Talking to media, SHO Anwar Ul Haq stated that the unknown attackers who were riding a bike shot Nowsherwan, who was employed as a “ball boy” in RGC. “The victim sustained five bullets in the chest that led to his instant death,” he said. He added that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. He further said that the police registered a murder case against unknown killers and has launched an investigation. In Murree, the manager of a government owned bank died of suffocation caused by a gas leakage in Santhi, the area of PS Murree.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hussain, whose dead body was moved to THQ Murree.

According to sources, Muhammad Hussain, the manager of National Bank of Pakistan Gulahra Galli, went to sleep in his room after returning from the office.

They said the manager got up early in the morning to offer Fajr prayer and slept again after putting a water filled pot on a gas heater to warm it.

The manager died of suffocation after gas started leaking from the heater, they said. The bank employees informed the police about the death of the manager.

Police mentioned the occurrence of the incident in the daily crime register and have begun investigation.