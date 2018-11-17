Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has sealed 33 more quackery outlets in nine tehsils.

As per details, the PHC teams had raided 214 treatment centres along with the district administration and police. They visited 25 centres each in Ahmedpur East and Depalpur, 24 each in Tandianwala, Dunyapur and Ferozewala, and 23 each were in the rest of the tehsils.

The number of the sealed businesses was six each in Kot Addu and Ferozewala, Tandianwala 5, four each in Dunyapur, Silanwali and Shahkot. As per the census data, at 99 quackery outlets, other businesses had been started.