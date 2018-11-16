Share:

HAFIZABAD-As many as 85 brick-kilns in the district have been closed down while 26 cultivators have been booked on the charge of burning stubble in order to prevent smog.

According to the district administration, the brick-kilns would remain closed by December 31 and only those kiln owners would be allowed to operate their kilns which used new technology (zigzag). Assistant Director Environment Riaz Ahmed said that those kiln owners who violated the ban would be dealt with sternly. He appealed to the cultivators to stop burning stubbles to save the masses from the bad effect of this menace, and to prevent themselves from penal action.

BIKE SNATCHER, CRIMINALS LASSOED

The police have arrested a notorious bike snatcher, Zafar Babar alias Babri, and have recovered five stolen bikes on information provided by him.

According to DPO Sajid Kiyani, he said that the accused had been involved in bike snatching incidents since long. He further said that the police in the district had smashed five gangs of dacoits and burglars, and recovered stolen articles including gold ornaments, cash, cattle, cell phones, and bikes worth Rs5.3 million during October. He further said that the police in the district had launched vigorous search operations to nab criminals to eliminate crime and criminals to provide sense of security to the masses. He called upon the notables to extend their cooperation with police to weed out crime.