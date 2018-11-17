Share:

LAHORE - A spokesman for the Lahore High Court Thursday clarified that the LHC on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking steps against smog.

“The news published was not based on facts,” the LHC official said in response to report published on November 16 in a section of the press.

“The court did not direct the Punjab government for implementation and report. The court ordered that the Supreme Court has taken suo motu notice of the issue and in terms of which an implementation bench has been formed to enforce the recommendation of the Smog Commission,” he said, “In this regard the Smog Commission is to report directly to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for progress on steps taken. Under the circumstances, the instant petition was disposed of,” he added.