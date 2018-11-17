Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Shaheen International Airline employees will take up the issue of non-payment of dues with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court Lahore Registry today.

According to airline staff they have not been paid since July. Capt Uzair said that it was fraudulent closure of second biggest national airline. “We will appeal the CJP to take suo motu notice,” he said.

In an application to the CJP, Uzair said: “An urgent order may be issued for immediate payment of unpaid salaries, allowances etc to all (SAl) employees from SAl accounts or from SAl security deposits or other funds placed with CAA, other agencies and the bank accounts of owners.”

The application read: “The SECP may be instructed to attach the transfer of SAl (AOC/RPT) licence to any new buyer/shareholder conditional with payment of all dues (salaries, allowances, securities) of the SAl employees, and as such the employees may be considered shareholders of SAl in effect.

“The CJP may kindly order to order FIA and NAB to conduct an inquiry into criminal financial conduct of the owners and financial head of SAl, Javed Sehbai, considering a strong likelihood of money laundering of SAl revenues to directly in the accounts of owners.

Red warrants may be issued for both owners, Ehsan Sehbai and Kashif Sehbai to bring them back to Pakistan for joining investigations for deliberately using fraudulent methods to cause billions of losses to creditors, regulators, suppliers and the employees.”

“A judicial commission may be appointed under an Honorable Supreme Court / High Court judge to investigate and arrange a full forensic audit of SAl financial affairs for last 02 years; to ascertain the cause of financial losses and also to ascertain the lapses on behalf of PCAA and FBR whereby the taxes/fees were allowed to build up to such alarming proportions that all of a sudden pressure was built up which ultimately led to closing of a running airline thereby rendering 3500 employees jobless and closure of a major airline in this country,” it added.