Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amy Schumer has had to cancel a show in Dallas after being hospitalised with severe morning sickness.

The comedian and actress posted a picture of herself in hospital on Instagram and apologised to fans for having to reschedule.

She said she’s “fine” and “baby’s fine” but she has hyperemesis gravidarum, which the Duchess of Cambridge had during her pregnancies.

Schumer said she was “very lucky to be pregnant” but hyperemesis “blows”. “Everyone who says the second trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester,” she added. She thanked the medical staff and said she hoped to be able to leave soon.

“Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.” Schumer is in the middle of a stand-up tour of the US. She announced she was pregnant in October with chef Chris Fischer, who she married in February.

Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting up to 50 times a day.

Extreme dehydration is a danger and those admitted to hospital to receive fluids intravenously via a drip.

Doctors also need to make sure the mother is not losing too much weight.

Unlike regular morning sickness, it can continue after the first few months of pregnancy.