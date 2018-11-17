Share:

LAHORE - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Asian Cricket Council will take place here on Saturday under the chairmanship of its president, Ehsan Mani.

The 33 members from different Asian countries, barring India, will attend the meeting, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday night. It is for the first time in the 35 years history of the ACC that India was not taking part in such an important event. Officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have expressed their inability to attend the meeting.

Notable participants attending the meeting included Ehsan Mani, President ACC, David Richardson, CEO, International Cricket Council, Nazmul Hassan, President Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nizamuddin Choudhury, CEO BCB, Ashley De Silva, CEO Sri Lanka Cricket Board, Aziz Ullah Fazl, President Afghanistan Cricket Board, Shafiq Stanikzai, CEO ACC, Mohammad Saleem Alyass, President Bahrain Cricket Association, Haider Farman, President Kuwait Cricket, Mahinda Vallipuram, President Malaysian Cricket Association, Mohamed Aflah, President Cricket Control Board of Maldives, Nadeem Nadwi, CEO Saudi Cricket, Waleed Bukhatir, Board Member Emirates Cricket Board, Pankaj Khimji, Board Member, Oman, Manzoor Ahmad, Member, Qatar Cricket Association, Mahmood Gaznavi, President Singapore Cricket Association, Singapore, Ravi Sehgal, President Cricket Association of Thailand, Thailand, Ashok Nath Pyakuryal, Representative of Nepal Cricket Association, Nepal.

The meeting will discuss important agenda pertaining to the promotion of cricket in the Asia besides fixing dates of important Asian cricket event.