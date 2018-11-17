Share:

Lahore (PR): An annual vendors’ conference 2018 was held by Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd with the participation of CEOs and directors from 45 vendor companies. Honda Atlas President/CEO Hironobu Yoshimura with Director Purchasing Asian Honda Mr. Katsuhiro Harada and HACPL top management were also present at the event.

The main highlight of the conference was the expansion of localization in near future. HACPL is stepping ahead for more localization especially focusing on functional & High tech parts. HACPL will enhance and transfer knowledge and expertise to the local vendors to achieve the desired results.

Topics under discussion at the conference were current status of localization & Future localization strategy; Ongoing Honda Good practices, Environment improvement activities & Honda Quality culture implementation.

Mr Katsuhiro addressed to the participants and highlighted the importance of HACPL business among AO region & the efforts HACPL is making for localization expansion. The recently launched new models of Civic & BR-V are a clear evidence of HACPL sincere commitment to localization.

The conference became more exciting and fruitful as the participants were taken to visit Thai vendors. Industrial visits of Thailand’s 6 Suppliers were also arranged. The visits were well appreciated by local Vendors who were offered the opportunity to learn new ideas that could be effectively implemented at their workplace.