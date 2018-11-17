Share:

rawalpindi - The departments of Commerce and Law organized a seminar titled “Anti-Drug Awareness amongst students” at Fatima Jinnah Women University here on Friday.

The purpose of the seminar was to spread awareness amongst the students about drug abuse, the harmful effects they cause to our mental, physical, social and economic lives, their illegality and the fierce enforcement taking place for countering the narcotics in Pakistan. Brig Hammad Ahmed Dogar, the Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) - North, was the guest speaker on the occasion.

Brig Hammad Ahmed Dogar, firstly, gave the introduction of ANF and the countering areas where the Anti-Narcotics Force is deployed on ground. He then shared the certain alarming facts and figures about the drug production and its usage.

He highlighted the several causes which are observed in the youth to go towards drug addiction including depression, peer pressure, unintentional dependency of medicines, and lack of self- control, for experience and to enhance performance.

He imperatively held the strengthening of faith as the effective solution for curbing drug abuse. He made recommendations of self believe, self-control, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and the involvement in healthy activities as a workable way out to counter the drugs inclination.

He suggested treating a drug addict as a patient and to always be empathetic for his/her rehabilitation process. He asked young students to pledge not to be diverted by any wrong company and to always uphold the esteem of their faith and their family.

At the end of the informative session, the registrar of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Prof Samina Bokhari presented the guests with the university’s souvenir.