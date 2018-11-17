Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army outclassed Baloch FC Noushki 5-0 in a one-sided match of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PFL) at KMC Football Stadium. Ansar Abbas fired fabulous four goals for the winning side. Ansar opened the account of Army in the 15th minute of the game to give his team 1-0 lead as no more goal was scored in the first half. Army were in attacking mood in the second half as they hammered four more goals to take unassailable 5-0, which remained intact till the final whistle. Umair Waqar doubled the lead in 50th minute, then it was all Ansar Abbas show, who hammered a hat-trick in the 77th, 85th and 90+1 minutes to complete his hat-trick in injury time. At KPT Football Stadium, NBP fought hard to beat Afghan FC 1-0. The decider was scored by Sher Muhammad in the 55th minute. At KMC Football Ground, KRL defeated FC PAK Navy 3-0. Izhar Ullah scored in the 21st minute and then doubled the lead after eight minutes. Navy resisted in second half but Zaid Umar availed a chance in 75th minute to make it 3-0 for KRL. Wapda struggled hard to beat SNGPL 1-0 with Ahmed Faheem scoring decisive goal.–Staff Reporter