Share:

QUETTA:- Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday appointed four politicians as his special assistants. The appointments came in accordance with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances, Privileges and Termination of Services) Act, 2018. Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Captain (r) Abdul Khaliq, Ramen Mohammad Hassani and Hasnan Hashmi are the newly appointed special assistants to the CM.–APP